scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Piping up people’s spirits

September 17, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 52 min on September 16, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Piping up people’s spirits
Ian Robertson plays his bagpipes for the residents of 24 Augustus St. across the street from the apartment building on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, Sept. 16 Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Home offered a special musical gift to residents in the apartment buildings at the end of Augustus St.

Lahaie & Sullivan invited bagpiper Ian Robertson to play a few tunes outside 24 Augustus St. and 120 Augustus St. for the enjoyment of the residents, many of whom are seniors.

“It is something light, something fun, a little pick me up,” said Laurie Sullivan-Kennedy of Lahaie & Sullivan. “Sometimes it is nice to be able to give a ‘just because’ kind of gift. It has been a rough couple of months and we wanted to do what we can for the community.”

She did not rule out the possibility of doing something like this again for other buildings in the city.

Robertson played the bagpipes in both the front and back of both buildings, with residents hanging out their windows or standing on their balconies to take in the Celtic sounds.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

An important milestone
Living

An important milestone

CORNWALL, Ontario - Birthday milestones mark different points in the path of life, but more than that, they are a time for reflection on one's own personal history that led…

Turn trash to treasure this weekend
Living

Turn trash to treasure this weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario - The annual Trash to Treasure citywide yard sale and giveaway returns this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23. The yard sale will be on Saturday, with…