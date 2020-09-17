Piping up people’s spirits

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, Sept. 16 Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Home offered a special musical gift to residents in the apartment buildings at the end of Augustus St.

Lahaie & Sullivan invited bagpiper Ian Robertson to play a few tunes outside 24 Augustus St. and 120 Augustus St. for the enjoyment of the residents, many of whom are seniors.

“It is something light, something fun, a little pick me up,” said Laurie Sullivan-Kennedy of Lahaie & Sullivan. “Sometimes it is nice to be able to give a ‘just because’ kind of gift. It has been a rough couple of months and we wanted to do what we can for the community.”

She did not rule out the possibility of doing something like this again for other buildings in the city.

Robertson played the bagpipes in both the front and back of both buildings, with residents hanging out their windows or standing on their balconies to take in the Celtic sounds.