Three accused of assault and robbery

CORNWALL, Ontario – Trent Boudrias, 21, Antoine Campagna, 20, and a 17-year-old youth, all from Cornwall, were arrested on September 16th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Trent Boudrias:

Assault with a weapon

Intimidation

Robbery with a weapon

Breach of recognizance (for failing to keep the peace)

Antoine Campagna:

Assault with a weapon

Intimidation

Robbery with a weapon

17-year-old youth:

Assault with a weapon

Intimidation

Robbery with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Breach of release order x 3 (for failing to reside at a certain address, failing to remain in his residence, and possessing weapons)

It is alleged on September 16th, 2020, the three individuals assaulted a man and woman they did not know with an edged object and took their groceries from them. Police were contacted and located the individuals shortly thereafter. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing, with the exception of Antoine Campagna who was released to appear in court on November 26th, 2020. The name of the youth is not being released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Daniel Lamesse, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on September 16th, 2020 and charged with failing to comply with his release order. It is alleged on September 14th, 2020, the man attended a certain street, despite having conditions to not attend the street. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 16th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on September 16th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on August 15th, 2020, the woman attended the residence of her boyfriend, despite the conditions of her release order, and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest. On September 16th, 2020, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and she was held in custody to await a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

CORNWALL, Ontario – Paul Buckshot, 48, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 16th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on September 3rd, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and damaged the gates at the Port of Entry toll booth. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 16th, 2020, the man was taken into custody while stopped at the Port of Entry. Police attended, executed the warrant and took custody of the man. He was released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Kylie Poitras, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on September 16th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order. It is alleged on September 14th, 2020, the woman attended the workplace of a certain individual, despite the conditions of her release order, and police were contacted to investigate. On September 16th, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 26th, 2020

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OVERCOME RESISTANCE (CHOKING)

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 16th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault and overcome resistance. It is alleged between 2018 and 2020, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and choked her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 16th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 24th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

