Cornwall Electric supports River Institute

CORNWALL, Ontario – The St. Lawrence River Institute’s interactive science workshops and OutsideIN online educational programming get a boost with a $2,000 sponsorship from Cornwall Electric.

The River Institute’s environmental education programs encourage and motivate more than 5,000 students every year. Interactive workshops are offered in person or online to provide opportunities for young people to experience field and laboratory activities with River Institute scientists. In these workshops, students receive training on topics such as fish ecology, aquatic invertebrates, and water quality, all using the St. Lawrence River ecosystem as an outdoor study site. Learn more here https://www.riverinstitute.ca/river-institute/education/education-programs/

“Cornwall Electric is a valued partner and supporter of educational programming at the River Institute,’’ said Dr. Brian Hickey, River Institute Program Lead for Education. “These workshops motivate, encourage and inspire young people to consider a future in a scientific field.”

Cornwall Electric supplies electricity to over 23, 800 customers in the City of Cornwall, South Glengarry, South Stormont, and the Ontario portion of the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of FortisOntario, headquartered in Fort Erie with operations in distribution and transmission serving approximately 65, 000 customers in Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Cornwall, Gananoque and the Algoma district of Ontario. FortisOntario is 100% owned by Fortis Inc. of St. John’s, Newfoundland. For more information on FortisOntario, please visit the corporate website at www.fortisontario.com.More information about Cornwall Electric https://www.cornwallelectric.com/about-us/about-cornwall-electric

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the City of Cornwall, government, education, business and industry, and the Mohawks of Akwesasne. Its mandate is environmental research and education with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem. As a non-profit charitable organization, the River Institute raises its own funds for all essential costs, including salaries, administration, overhead, and operations. Grants, sponsorships, and donations provide specific funding for research and special projects, together with unrestricted contributions from individual donors and River Champions. To support the River Institute visit https://www.riverinstitute.ca/donate/