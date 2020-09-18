SD&G OPP member receives award from U.S. Border Patrol

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United States Border Patrol has bestowed a unique and prestigious award to a member of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On September 17, 2020 Detective Constable C.J. Pierce received the Meritorious Achievement Award and medal from the Border Patrol. This is the first time the award has been presented to a Canadian.

While working in Northwestern Ontario, Detective Constable Pierce developed a method for elicitation and investigation, which has been utilized by the U.S. Border Patrol to enhance investigative and patrolling efficiencies. The Pierce Protocol involves techniques, used during interviews and criminal interrogations related to potential smuggling activities.

Assistant Chief Dennis O’Neil of the U.S. Border Patrol noted during the presentation that it was a pleasure to be able to recognize Detective Constable Pierce’s contribution, noting the value of strong relationships and partnerships between law enforcement on both sides of the border. He added that this type of recognition is very rare.

For his part, Detective Constable Pierce noted that he was humbled by the honour.