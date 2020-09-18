Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

SD&G OPP member receives award from U.S. Border Patrol

September 18, 2020 at 14 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
SD&G OPP member receives award from U.S. Border Patrol
Pictured from left-to-right are U.S Border Patrol Assistant Chief Leonard Johnston, D/Const CJ Pierce and U.S Border Patrol Assistant Chief Dennis O'Neil. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United States Border Patrol has bestowed a unique and prestigious award to a member of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On September 17, 2020 Detective Constable C.J. Pierce received the Meritorious Achievement Award and medal from the Border Patrol. This is the first time the award has been presented to a Canadian.

While working in Northwestern Ontario, Detective Constable Pierce developed a method for elicitation and investigation, which has been utilized by the U.S. Border Patrol to enhance investigative and patrolling efficiencies. The Pierce Protocol involves techniques, used during interviews and criminal interrogations related to potential smuggling activities.

Assistant Chief Dennis O’Neil of the U.S. Border Patrol noted during the presentation that it was a pleasure to be able to recognize Detective Constable Pierce’s contribution, noting the value of strong relationships and partnerships between law enforcement on both sides of the border. He added that this type of recognition is very rare.

For his part, Detective Constable Pierce noted that he was humbled by the honour.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall and Counties seek to spark tourism
Regional News

Cornwall and Counties seek to spark tourism

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G are partnering on a program designed to jump start local…

With rising numbers, EOHU considers tighter social restrictions
Regional News

With rising numbers, EOHU considers tighter social restrictions

CORNWALL, Ontario - During an update to media on Thursday, Sept. 17, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern…