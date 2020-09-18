Thirteen year old charged with sexual assault

September 18, 2020 at 9 h 52 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 17th, 2020 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged on September 16th, 2020, the youth sexually assaulted a woman who was known to him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name is not being released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, UTTERING THREATS

CORNWALL, Ontario – Christopher Phillips, 34, of no-fixed-address was arrested on September 17th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000 and uttering threats. It is alleged the intoxicated man damaged a vehicle belonging to a man he did not know, as well as made threats to damage the property of a female he also did not know. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 54 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am this morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

 

