scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care celebrates Residents Council week

September 19, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 18 min on September 19, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre
St. Joseph’s Continuing Care celebrates Residents Council week

CORNWALL, Ontario – It’s Residents’ Council week! This week we celebrate them and all their efforts across Ontario.

In Long-Term Care centres, Residents’ Council acts as the residents’ voice when it comes to enhancing their daily lives and improving services at their Centre. This year celebrates Ontario’s first official Residents’ Council Week which allows Councils the opportunity to showcase who they are and what they do.

At St Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (Cornwall), Residents Council spent the week providing fun and engaging activities for seniors to participate in, including fall decorating activities and trivia games. To top off the end of the week, the Council live-streamed its monthly meeting for all the residents to see which included a private tour of the Centre’s main kitchen.

The Council is looking forward to making this an annual event at SJCCC and are already planning for next year. “Residents Council is very important to our residents’; we discuss their concerns and take into account their suggestions. I am proud to be part of something so great for our Centre” says Phyllis Leroux, SJCCC Resident Council President, “it’s been a really fun week.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hunger Awareness Challenge supports Agapè Centre
Living

Hunger Awareness Challenge supports Agapè Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario -  Nine individuals have dedicated themselves to raise awareness about issues of hunger and food scarcity next week…

Piping up people’s spirits
Living

Piping up people’s spirits

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Wednesday, Sept. 16 Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Home offered a special musical gift to residents in the apartment buildings at the end of…