St. Joseph’s Continuing Care celebrates Residents Council week

CORNWALL, Ontario – It’s Residents’ Council week! This week we celebrate them and all their efforts across Ontario.

In Long-Term Care centres, Residents’ Council acts as the residents’ voice when it comes to enhancing their daily lives and improving services at their Centre. This year celebrates Ontario’s first official Residents’ Council Week which allows Councils the opportunity to showcase who they are and what they do.

At St Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (Cornwall), Residents Council spent the week providing fun and engaging activities for seniors to participate in, including fall decorating activities and trivia games. To top off the end of the week, the Council live-streamed its monthly meeting for all the residents to see which included a private tour of the Centre’s main kitchen.

The Council is looking forward to making this an annual event at SJCCC and are already planning for next year. “Residents Council is very important to our residents’; we discuss their concerns and take into account their suggestions. I am proud to be part of something so great for our Centre” says Phyllis Leroux, SJCCC Resident Council President, “it’s been a really fun week.”