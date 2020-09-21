Celebrating International Peace Day

September 21, 2020 at 20 h 02 min
By Nick Seebruch
Alxsys and Maille O'Hara taking part in the Pinwheels for Peace program by planting pinwheels in front of Cornwall City Hall on Monday, September 21, 2020. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Two sisters planted pinwheels of hope on Monday morning, Sept. 21 in recognition of International Peace Day.

Cornwall Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders and Rangers participated in the Pinwheels for Peace initiative which aims to create visual symbols of peace in celebration of International Peace Day.

“This is not political. Peace doesn’t necessarily have to be associated with the conflict of war, it can be related to violence/intolerance in our daily lives, to peace of mind.  To each of us, peace can take on a different meaning, but, in the end, it all comes down to a simple definition: a state of calm and serenity, with no anxiety, the absence of violence, freedom from conflict or disagreement among people or groups of people,” reads a statement on the Pinwheels for Peace project page. “A pinwheel is a childhood symbol – it reminds us of a time when things were simple, joyful, peaceful.”

Sisters Alxsys and Maille O’Hara, a Brownie and a Girl Guide respectively planted pinwheels in a flower bed in front of Cornwall City Hall.

