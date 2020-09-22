CPS warns public to respect gathering limits

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is urging the public to abide by the new gathering limits in place.

On July 24, 2020, the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act (ROA) came into force to ensure measures remained in place after the provincial declared emergency came to an end. Under the ROA, orders can be extended for up to 30 days at a time.

Due to the recent increase in cases and to ensure continued health and safety, there is a new limit on the number of people allowed to attend unmonitored social gatherings and organized public events across Ontario.

As of September 19, 2020, the new gathering limits are:

indoor events or gatherings: 10 people (previous limit of 50)

outdoor events or gatherings: 25 people (previous limit of 100)

Indoor and outdoor events and gatherings cannot be merged together.

This applies to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. This includes:

functions

parties

dinners

gatherings

barbecues

wedding receptions

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities because they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19. They include:

bars

restaurants

cinemas

convention centres or banquet halls

gyms

recreational sporting or performing art events

religious services, rites or ceremonies

“We are following the direction of the Government of Ontario and are urging residents to think about others when considering private gatherings,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “Our personal actions may be impacting the health of others and it is crucial that we take these measures seriously in order to keep COVID-19 out of our community.”

To support the continued efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the province, the Government of Ontario is introducing a minimum fine for people who organize gatherings at residential premises that exceed the capacity limits set out in the orders under the ROA.

Under the amendments, if passed, the minimum fine for individuals who organize gatherings at residential premises that exceed the capacity requirements will face a minimum fine of $10,000 and the maximum fine for non-compliance remains at $100,000 and a term of imprisonment of not more than one year.

“We are asking residents to be cognizant of the proposed new fines,” added Chief Aikman. “While the CPS remains committed to educating individuals on the Reopening Ontario Act orders, it is important for the public to understand that where there is a need to mitigate immediate health risks to our community, enforcement may be required.”

For more information on enforceable orders in Ontario, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-information.