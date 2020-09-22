Man charged for distributing weed

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jason Gougeon, 40, of Cornwall was arrested on September 20th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession for the purpose of distributing

It is alleged on September 20th, 2020, the man had distributed cannabis and was in possession of a BB gun. Police were contacted and took the man into custody, at which time he was found in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

OBSTRUCT POLICE, RESIST POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Blake Atwell, 44, of Cornwall was arrested on September 18th, 2020 and charged with obstruct police and resist police. It is alleged on September 18th, 2020, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man interfered with the investigation. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Paul MacKinnon, 52, of Cornwall was arrested on September 18th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with someone known to him on September 18th, he assaulted the person. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Casey Deneault, 22, of Cornwall was arrested on September 19th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on September 19th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, when she struck another vehicle in the area of Burton Avenue. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Forget, 37, of Newington was arrested on September 20th, 2020 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on August 18th, 2020 for an assault offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It is further alleged the man had breached his conditional sentence order and another warrant was issued. On September 20th, 2020, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as the man was in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrants were executed and the man was transported to Cornwall where he was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, UNLAWFULLY IN A DWELLING, TRANSPORTATION FRAUD, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Akwesasne man was arrested on September 20th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Domestic mischief

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Transportation Fraud

Breach of undertaking (for contacting his ex-common-law wife, being within 100 metres of her and being outside of his residence after consuming alcohol)

It is alleged the intoxicated man unlawfully entered his ex-common-law wife’s residence, despite his conditions, and damaged a door. It is further alleged the man did not pay for his taxi fare and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE

Cornwall, ON – Luc Dostie, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on September 20th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged during an altercation with a man known to him, he damaged the victim’s vehicle and assaulted him with a knife. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held in custody to await a bail hearing.

PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, RESIST POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Nicholas Atchison, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on September 20th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Personation with intent to avoid arrest

Resist police

Breach of release order x 2 (for failing to reside at a certain address and failing to notify a change of address to police)

It is alleged on September 20th, 2020, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man identified as someone else to police. Further, the man had allegedly changed his address without notifying police. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

FRAUD UNDER $5000 X 5, UTTER FORGED DOCUMENT X 5, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME X 5

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Lelievere, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on September 21st, 2020 and charged with the following:

Fraud under $5000 x 5

Utter forged document x 5

Possession of property obtained by crime x 5

It is alleged in November 2019, the man had deposited stolen cheques into his bank account and obtained a quantity of cash that did not belong to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 21st, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 1st, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 139 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.