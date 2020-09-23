SDG OPP seize 1.7K cannabis plants

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized approximately over 1700 cannabis plants in South Dundas Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment executed a warrant on September 21, 2020 at a location on Rowena Road. Canada Border Services and Ottawa Police Service also attended as part of the investigation.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized over 200-kilograms of processed cannabis, as well as growing and processing equipment.

13 people were arrested at the location:

Jin Yun CHEN, age 42 of Markham

Wenfang CHEN, age 51 of Scarborough

Zhenjia CHEN, age 68 of Markham

Zhifang CHEN, age 64 of Brooklyn, New York

Yihua CHI, age 64 of Markham

Jinbao GAO, age 65 of Markham

Fei LIN, age 50 of Scarborough

Yanying LIN, age 71 of Scarborough

Youshun LIN, age 55 of Regina, Saskatchewan

Yuran YANG, age 51 of Toronto

Zhujin ZHENG, age Maple

Bijin ZHU, age 64 of Markham

Jinchai ZHU, age 65 of Markham

All have been charged with Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants under section 12(4)(b) of the Cannabis Act (CA).

All accused persons were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1, 2020.

The investigation is continuing.