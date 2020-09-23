SDG OPP seize 1.7K cannabis plants

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized approximately over 1700 cannabis plants in South Dundas Township.
CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment executed a warrant on September 21, 2020 at a location on Rowena Road. Canada Border Services and Ottawa Police Service also attended as part of the investigation.
In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized over 200-kilograms of processed cannabis, as well as growing and processing equipment.
13 people were arrested at the location:
- Jin Yun CHEN, age 42 of Markham
- Wenfang CHEN, age 51 of Scarborough
- Zhenjia CHEN, age 68 of Markham
- Zhifang CHEN, age 64 of Brooklyn, New York
- Yihua CHI, age 64 of Markham
- Jinbao GAO, age 65 of Markham
- Fei LIN, age 50 of Scarborough
- Yanying LIN, age 71 of Scarborough
- Youshun LIN, age 55 of Regina, Saskatchewan
- Yuran YANG, age 51 of Toronto
- Zhujin ZHENG, age Maple
- Bijin ZHU, age 64 of Markham
- Jinchai ZHU, age 65 of Markham
All have been charged with Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants under section 12(4)(b) of the Cannabis Act (CA).
All accused persons were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1, 2020.
The investigation is continuing.