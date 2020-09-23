SNC to hold Arts for Trees fundraiser

FINCH, Ontario – South Nation Conservation (SNC) will be holding an online silent art auction called “Art for Trees” in October to help raise funds for local tree planting.

Over a dozen pieces of environmental-themed artwork have been donated by local artists for the auction, including (but not limited to) the works of Carrie Keller of Winchester, Carey’s Carving in Russell, Laura Stevens of Finch, Aleta Karstad of North Grenville, Paul Schibli of Russell, Ina Schneider of Cornwall, and the late artist and entertainer Ronald Leonard of Toronto.

All funds raised will go towards helping SNC reach its milestone goal of planting over 200,000 trees across its 4,441 square-kilometer watershed jurisdiction in Eastern Ontario next spring.

Since 1990, SNC has planted more than 3.4 million trees across its watershed thanks to community and municipal partnerships and fundraising initiatives. The most trees ever planted by the Conservation Authority in a single year was roughly 190,000 in 1993.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, several of SNC’s in-person fundraising events, including its annual charity golf tournament, were cancelled this year. These fundraising events have also previously funded environmental education programs for local youth and property upgrades at public Conservation Areas.

SNC is close to reaching its 2021 tree planting goal: over 140,000 trees are currently reserved for projects next spring; but the Conservation Authority is looking for a push past the finish line and hopes the Art for Trees auction can help plant more trees.

“A portion of our annual operating budget is made up of self-generated revenue and fundraising,” explains Taylor Campbell, SNC’s Communications Specialist. “The local arts community has been extremely supportive of this initiative, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to break a new tree planting record.”

Starting October 1st, residents can visit www.32auctions.com/artfortrees to view available artwork; bidding will take place online from October 8th to 29th. More information and a full list of participating artists can also be found by visiting www.nation.on.ca/artfortrees.

Campbell notes that it is not too late for interested artists to submit a donation. “This is a unique opportunity to promote your artwork and raise funds to plant more trees in your community,” he adds. Paintings, photographs, drawings, and woodworking projects are being accepted. Those interested can contact SNC at info@nation.on.ca or 1-877-984-2948.

Anonymous cash donations can also be made to the Conservation Authority anytime online at www.nation.on.ca/donate or by calling 1-877-984-2948.