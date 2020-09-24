Char-Lan Rec Centre re-opens

September 24, 2020 at 11 h 11 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Char-Lan Rec Centre re-opens
Township of South Glengarry staff on the freshly re-installed ice at the Char-Lan Rec. Centre. Submitted photo.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry announced on Monday, Sept. 21 that the Char-Lan Rec. Centre was re-opened and that ice had been re-installed.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve implemented important safety measures in direct consultation with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit under Stage 3,” said Director of Recreation and Facilities, Rick Ladouceur. “We’re all in this together and want to ensure everyone has a safe return to the ice this season. The upgrades and guidelines we’ve implemented will help accomplish this.”

Visitors to the recreation centre will be asked to sign-in and seating has been marked to ensure each visitor maintains 2 meters of distance. The Township has also implemented increased sanitation practices at the facility.

“Township staff have worked diligently these past few months in preparation of welcoming back the community,” said Recreation Coordinator, Cathy MacDonell. “We are excited to finally have our doors re-open and are currently accepting reservations for ice time bookings in September and October.”

To help keep the newly re-installed ice in top shape, the Township has a brand new Zamboni at the Char-Lan Rec. Centre.

