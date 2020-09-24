Char-Lan Rec Centre re-opens

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry announced on Monday, Sept. 21 that the Char-Lan Rec. Centre was re-opened and that ice had been re-installed.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve implemented important safety measures in direct consultation with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit under Stage 3,” said Director of Recreation and Facilities, Rick Ladouceur. “We’re all in this together and want to ensure everyone has a safe return to the ice this season. The upgrades and guidelines we’ve implemented will help accomplish this.”

Visitors to the recreation centre will be asked to sign-in and seating has been marked to ensure each visitor maintains 2 meters of distance. The Township has also implemented increased sanitation practices at the facility.

“Township staff have worked diligently these past few months in preparation of welcoming back the community,” said Recreation Coordinator, Cathy MacDonell. “We are excited to finally have our doors re-open and are currently accepting reservations for ice time bookings in September and October.”

To help keep the newly re-installed ice in top shape, the Township has a brand new Zamboni at the Char-Lan Rec. Centre.