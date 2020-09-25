Ford tightens restrictions on restaurants, adult clubs

Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

By Nick Seebruch
Premier Doug Ford during his update to the media on Friday, September 25.

ONTARIO – During his COVID-19 update to the media on Friday, Sept. 25, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions for restaurants and clubs.

“Effective tonight at midnight, all bars and restaurants will only be permitted to remain open until midnight,” he said. “All adult entertainment clubs will be closed across the province.”

Starting Saturday, Sept. 26, restaurants will have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., but even though their establishment must close by 12 a.m., they can continue to serve take out and delivery.

Ford also announced that all businesses and organizations will have to implement COVID-19 screening procedures for their members and employees.

Additionally, Ford encouraged everyone to wear a mask and get the seasonal flu shot.

“It is these simple things that can save lives and it is up to all of us to do our part,” Ford said.

The government has implemented these steps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which is becoming more prevalent in individuals under 40 and that trend is connected to parties, bars, and restaurants.

Last week, Ford reduced the maximum number of individuals allowed at indoor and outdoor public gatherings to 10 and 25 respectively.

RELATED: Ford: “The alarm bells are ringing”

