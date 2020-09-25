Man facing six charges after gas theft

CORNWALL, Ontario – Matthew Corrigan, 37, of Richmond was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Dangerous operation

Failure to stop after accident

Theft under $5000

Uttering threats

It is alleged on September 23rd, 2020, while at a Marlborough Street gas bar, the man threatened someone he did not know while holding a knife, and fueled his vehicle without making any attempt to pay for the fuel before he fled the area. While driving the vehicle in a dangerous manner, the man further allegedly struck another motor vehicle and fled the scene. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Kristan Hewitt, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend court. It is alleged on September 22nd, 2020, the woman failed to attend court for an assault offence and an investigation ensued. On September 23rd, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kimberly Laird, 39, of Cornwall was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman breached her probation and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 23rd, 2020 she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000 X 2, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Rockwell, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 and charged with two counts of mischief under $5000 and breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on August 30th, 2020, the man threw an object at a vehicle belonging to someone he is to have no contact with, as well as someone else’s vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 23rd, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Robert Hunter, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court in July of 1998 for a break and enter offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 23rd, 2020, the man was taken into custody by the Ontario Provincial Police and transported to CPS headquarters. The warrant was executed and the man was released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Raylynn Sunday, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on September 23rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on September 23rd 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Second Street. She was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 61 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.