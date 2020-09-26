Fatal crash on County Rd. 7

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a single vehicle collision on County Road 7 and Thompson Road in North Dundas Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that at approximately 12:30 p.m., a northbound motorcycle left the roadway on County Road 7 and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver, age 69, of the motorcycle was transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).