OPP continue to search for suspect in knife attack

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Crime Unit is continuing to investigate a serious assault with a weapon that occurred on Spruce Drive in North Dundas Township.

On September 17, 2020, shortly after 6:00 p.m., SD&G OPP responded to an assault where one adult male approached an adult female victim and assaulted her with an edged weapon. The individual then fled the scene fled the location on a red bicycle.

Further information has been received in the course of the investigation. Details of incident described as the following:

– Approximately height : 165cm (5’5″) to 170cm (5’7″)

– Approximately weight: 73kg (160 lbs), slim individual.

– Approximate age: 50 to 60 years old.

– Caucasian male

– Facial hair

– Believed to be wearing: blue shirt, blue pants, blue canvas sneakers.

– Last seen on Spruce Road, & Marionville Road in North Dundas Township.

– Last seen operating a 10 speed bicycle believed to be red in color, with possible silver, handlebars that are straight, not curved like most 10 speeds. Last seen traveling north on Spruce road.

The SD&G Crime Unit, with the assistance of the East Region Crime unit, are continuing to investigate and requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

OPP are looking for any witnesses, who may have seen or recognize the individual in the sketch. Investigators are also looking for anyone who traveled that roadway(or surrounding area) between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day who may have an on-board camera in their vehicle.

The attached image is not a picture of the individual, this is a likeness of the individual.

Police are continuing to canvass the area and review video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SD&G OPP to speak with the investigating officers at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.