Twenty active COVID cases in Cornwall and SD&G

September 26, 2020 at 12 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Twenty active COVID cases in Cornwall and SD&G
A map of the total and active cases in the EOHU region as of Saturday, September 26, 2020.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reporting 20 active COVID-19 cases across Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

In total, there are 48 active COVID-19 cases across the whole of the EOHU region which includes Prescott-Russell.

This is the highest number of active cases the region has seen since the end of May.

The breakdown of active cases across the EOHU region is as follows: one in Russell, one in Casselman, 12 in Clarence-Rockland, six in The Nation, two in Alfred-Plantagenet, one in North Dundas, one in South Dundas, one in South Stormont, two in Cornwall, two in North Glengarry, and 11 in South Glengarry. There are two cases of COVID-19 currently being treated in hospital.

In total, there have been 253 cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU area since the pandemic arrived in the region in March. Of that number, 193 are resolved, and there have been 12 fatalities.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Heat warning for Cornwall and SD&G, Aug. 9
Regional News

Heat warning for Cornwall and SD&G, Aug. 9

CORNWALL, Ontario - Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Cornwall and the surrounding municipalities as of Sunday, Aug.…

Low water levels across SD&G, Cornwall
Regional News

Low water levels across SD&G, Cornwall

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) has declared that their jurisdiction is currently experiencing…

Cornwall and Counties seek to spark tourism
Regional News

Cornwall and Counties seek to spark tourism

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G are partnering on a program designed to jump start local…