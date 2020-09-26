Twenty active COVID cases in Cornwall and SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reporting 20 active COVID-19 cases across Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

In total, there are 48 active COVID-19 cases across the whole of the EOHU region which includes Prescott-Russell.

This is the highest number of active cases the region has seen since the end of May.

The breakdown of active cases across the EOHU region is as follows: one in Russell, one in Casselman, 12 in Clarence-Rockland, six in The Nation, two in Alfred-Plantagenet, one in North Dundas, one in South Dundas, one in South Stormont, two in Cornwall, two in North Glengarry, and 11 in South Glengarry. There are two cases of COVID-19 currently being treated in hospital.

In total, there have been 253 cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU area since the pandemic arrived in the region in March. Of that number, 193 are resolved, and there have been 12 fatalities.