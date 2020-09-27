Good times with garlic

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Garlic Festival persevered through the adversity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to hold a smaller outdoor market this year.

Taking place on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Lamoureux Park, over a dozen vendors took part in this year’s Garlic Market including Steve Dionne and Tara Cote of Ottawa Garlic Co.

“It is probably one of the best things to eat in terms of your immune system,” Dionne said.

Dionne and Cote said they were proud to provide locally grown garlic to the Ottawa Valley. Ottawa Garlic Co. grow approximately 37,000 garlic plants on two to three acres, and Dionne said that he has never had to irrigate the crop.

Other tips that Dionne and Cote shared about garlic included being aware of buying Canadian, with Dionne stating that even if garlic in grocery stores claims to be Canadian, it might not always be. Additionally, Dionne said to never keep garlic in the fridge, as the cold will encourage it to sprout.

“It is the one food that everyone needs,” said Brenda Norman, the organizer of the Garlic Market. “It is the one food that unites everything. You find it in all cultures.”

The volunteers of this year’s Garlic Market tracked everyone who entered the market area to ensure adherence to provincial rules around public gatherings.

Those who entered the Garlic Market were asked to donate $5 to Food for Thought, an Ottawa based non-profit that has made meals for over 75,000 people in need since the start of the pandemic.