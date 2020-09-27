Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Tent sale supports Rachel’s Kids

September 27, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 26 min on September 26, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured from left-to-right are Michelle Contant, Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, and Nicole Landriault at the tent sale in support of Rachel's Kids House of Hope on Saturday, September 26, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Many events were cancelled or fundamentally changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Rachel’s Kids House of Hope’s signature garden party fundraiser.

The garden party would typically see guests share their story of how they’ve been helped by Rachel’s Kids, and money would be raised through the auctioning off of dozens of items.

Those items were still donated to Rachel’s Kids in anticipation of the garden party. To raise funds and use these donations to their fullest, Rachel’s Kids held a tent sale in the parking lot at FreshCo on Saturday, Sept. 26.

There were 130 items for sale, and Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, founder of Rachel’s Kids, hoped to raise money to continue the organizations programming that supports local children.

“We continue to help local families through our small Moments of Joy and Helping Hands programs,” said Dr. Navaneelan. “We have helped one local child recently who lives with severe diabetes. We were able to purchase equipment for her that has improved her life greatly.”

