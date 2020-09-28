Driver identified in fatal North Dundas collision

September 28, 2020 — Changed at 9 h 48 min on September 28, 2020
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On September 25, 2020 Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 7 and Thompson Road in North Dundas Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that at approximately 12:30 p.m, a northbound motorcycle left the roadway on County Road 7 and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver, Robert ETHIER (age 68) of Ottawa, Ontario, of the motorcycle was transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

