Green Party establishes riding association in SD&G

September 28, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 42 min on September 27, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Green Party was the only major federal party not to have a riding association in the riding of Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry, until now.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the executive of the Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry Green Party announced that they were now an official riding association with former candidate Elaine Kennedy named CEO and Patrick Burger Organizing Chair.

“I am pleased that the Green Party can offer a natural home to progressive voters who are willing to put principle over power. We are committed to environmental justice, social justice, non-violence, respect for diversity, and participatory democracy,” said Elaine Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer for the SDSG Greens.

Next priorities for the Green riding association is to build membership, and select a candidate in case there is an election with a nomination meeting scheduled for October.

