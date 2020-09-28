Kinsmen Club supports Centre Charles Emile Claude

CORNWALL, Ontario – Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

• Relief of Poverty;

• Advancement of Education;

• Culture and the Arts;

• Health and Welfare;

• Enhancement of Youth;

• Enhancement of Public Security and;

• Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.

All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site.

Today we are pleased to announce a donation to Centre Charles-Emile-Claude in the mount of $ 2,500. This donation falls within Centre Charles-Emile-Claude offers a multitude of programs and services for francophone seniors (over 50 years young). They are open daily throughout the week to provide activities and special events to support our seniors.

Our funds will be used to create a multi-service room to better accommodate their services and programs. The facilities are not only used by the centre – but also made available to other community groups. Ergonomic furniture, video equipment and other communication equipment will assist seniors in connecting to online training during the current pandemic.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.

