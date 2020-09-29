Active COVID case found on St. Lawrence College Cornwall campus

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College (SLC) disclosed on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29 that a student at their Cornwall campus had tested positive for COVID-19.

The College stated that they were working with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to contact trace anyone who may have been in proximity of the student while they were possibly contagious. The College is also undertaking special cleaning of the areas the student was in.

“The College will offer support to our student who has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as any other students who the EOHU determine may be impacted or at risk,” said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO at St. Lawrence College. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our campus community and the communities we serve. I urge anyone who feels ill to stay home and not come to campus.”

According to SLC, the student was last on campus Wednesday, Sept. 23.

, “The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is satisfied with all of the precautions taken by St. Lawrence College. We are working closely with the college to identify and contact individuals who may have had high risk exposure with the case to provide direction, support, and follow up,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU.

Currently, there are five active COVID-19 cases in the City of Cornwall, with 54 total across the EOHU region, including 12 in neighbouring South Glengarry.