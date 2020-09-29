Cleaning up after pets, and cleaning the trail

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Le Village Business Improvement Association (BIA) has installed four new doggy bag dispensers along the water front bike trail.

One is in front of the old Courtaulds building on Montreal Rd., the others are along the Chuck Charlebois Memorial path, which is the section of the waterfront trail that runs from St. Lawrence College to the intersection of Harbour Rd. and Bergeron Dr.

The new bag dispensers were installed in late June and Adopt-A-Street members who work to keep the trail clean said that these new dispensers have been a game changer.

“For dog waste this has been a revolution,” said Ray Carson, an Adopt-A-Street volunteer who cleans that section of the trail. “We have been cleaning the trail for three years and have seen a transformation.

“Dog walkers are out all year round and this is a high density neighbourhood,” added Pam Carson.

To help supplement this program, the Le Village BIA hopes the city ensures that there is a place to dispose of used dog bags now that the dispensers have been installed.

“We need to keep garbage bins along the trail year round, and we need more of them,” said Pierre Lefebvre, Vice President of Le Village BIA.

The Adopt-A-Street program in Cornwall began a few years ago and has grown to have hundreds of volunteers cleaning different streets and trails throughout the city. To learn more about the Adopt-A-Street program visit the City of Cornwall website.