LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans in Canada need to vote

Dear Editor,

As someone who was very close to getting my US green card right before the 2016 election, I felt relieved to move back to Canada when I did. The US is in great danger of losing their democracy and becoming an authoritarian state. No, I’m not exaggerating. It’s happening right in front of our eyes, with a President who has claimed on several occasions that he will not accept the results of the election if he loses, like it’s his choice.

So, the power now lies in the hands of the voters. And it’s everyone on deck. Ambassador Susan Rice shared a CBC article on Twitter that called for all Americans who are eligible to vote, to register here: americansabroad.org. Just 5.3% of eligible U.S. voters living in Canada cast votes in the 2016 election. This is dismal and we can help change this. Get the word out, to your friends and family. Share this information as broadly as possible.

Less than 6 % of the 1 mill. Americans in Canada who are eligible to vote in US elections actually do so. If more turned out, they could be decisive in defeating Trump. Register now at https://t.co/NSZpM7iwyp | CBC News https://t.co/zmkiXtWiCg — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) September 25, 2020

Even the Toronto Raptors are actively registering voters, and opening up Scotiabank Arena the week of September 28th to Americans who are looking to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election.

I’ve been watching the decline of American democracy closely over the past 4 years, wondering what I could do to help. Hopefully, you feel the same way and will do what you can to prevent what may come from a man with impulse control issues, narcissism disorder, and hateful tendencies.

Kelly Bergeron,

Cornwall, Ontario