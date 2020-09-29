Man allegedly strikes woman with vehicle in domestic violence case

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 26th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault and intimidation. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law-wife on September 25th, 2020, the man assaulted her and struck her with his vehicle. It is further alleged between 2019 and September 2020, the man had sexually assaulted the woman and intimidated her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 26th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 26th, 2020 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with a youth known to him on September 24th, 2020, he assaulted the youth, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 26th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 26th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend, the youth assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Tammy Lague, 58, of Cornwall was arrested on September 26th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on September 9th, 2020, the woman took a package from someone known to her, without their permission, and police were contacted to investigate. On September 26th, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

THEFT UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Gisele Dumond, 38, of Cornwall was arrested on September 26th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000, as well as breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 17th, 2020, the woman took a package from a residence without the owner’s permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 26th, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Justin Pyper, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on September 27th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order and breach of conditional sentence order. It is alleged on September 27th, 2020, the man breached his conditional sentence order, as well as his release order by failing to remain in his residence during his curfew. During the early morning hours on September 27th, 2020, police located the man and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ROBBERY

Cornwall, ON – Kyler McMillan, 30, of Kars, ON was arrested on September 27th, 2020 and charged with robbery. It is alleged on September 27th, 2020, the man assaulted someone known to him and took money from the victim. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Dustin O’Byrne, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on September 27th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of probation for failing to abide by a curfew and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the early morning hours on September 27th, 2020, the man was outside of his residence, despite the conditions of his curfew. An investigation ensued, at which time the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 28th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged during a traffic stop during the early morning hours on September 28th, 2020, the youth was located outside of his residence. An investigation ensued and the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth is not being released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

