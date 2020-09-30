Madden wins North Glengarry by-election

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – Michael Madden has won a by-election in the Township of North Glengarry to fill the Council seat left vacant by Councillor Mike Depratto who passed away in March 2020.

Madden was sworn in on Monday, Sept. 28 to represent Ward 3 in Alexandria and took part in his first Council meeting later that night. He narrowly beat out runner-up Gilles Paradis by less than 100 votes. Madden received 330 votes, and Paradis received 239.

Voting took place from Sept. 21 to 24 for advanced voting, with the election day itself happening on Sept. 25.

Only 25 per cent of the 2,244 eligible voters came out to cast ballots in this by-election.

The next municipal election is scheduled for the fall of 2022.