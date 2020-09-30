OPP make arrest after foot chase

CORNWALL, Ontario – On September 26, 2020 at approximately 11:46 p.m members of the SD&G OPP conducted traffic stop following observing a vehicle travel through a red light at an intersection on Brookdale Avenue. The driver fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away.
This stop resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cocaine.
The driver Robert Kaufmann (age 60) of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;
– Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of Trafficking
– Dangerous operation
– Obstruct peace officer
– Failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking
– Operation while prohibited
– Driving while under suspension – Highway Traffic Act
The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear in Ontario court of justice in Cornwall.