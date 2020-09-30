Recognizing Orange Shirt Day in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is proud to recognize Orange Shirt Day in partnership with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Fountains at the Justice Building (340 Pitt Street) and Memorial Park (corner of Second St W and Bedford St) will be lit with orange lights as of Tuesday night, and a banner is now in place at the Lamoureux Park clock tower.

“It’s so important that we recognize Orange Shirt Day,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “As we plan for the future and continue to grow our relationship with our neighbours in Akwesasne, we must look back and recognize and learn from our painful history.”

“The CDSBEO is very proud to partner with the City of Cornwall to commemorate the survivors and victims of residential schools,” said Todd Lalonde, Chair of the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. “As a Catholic board, we are called upon to live and work in solidarity with Indigenous people.”

Orange Shirt Day, held annually on September 30, aims to educated and promote awareness in Canada about the residential school system and the impact it has had on Indigenous communities for over a century.

Cornwall residents can get involved by wearing an orange shirt on Wednesday, September 30, and learning more about the residential school system.