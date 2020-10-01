BYOB (Bring Your Own Bubble) safe shopping opportunity

CORNWALL, Ontario – Several Cornwall businesses are now offering BYOB (Bring Your Own Bubble) hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses hard by restricting the number of individuals who can safely be at a store at any given time.

The pandemic has also introduced the idea of social bubbles, where people are being asked to limit their social circle to 10 people, which is the same 10 people as everyone else in that social circle.

The BYOB concept allows an individual and up to 10 people in their social bubble to book a time at a participating Cornwall business where they all can go and shop safely. With the holiday shopping season around the corner, this idea will help both businesses and shoppers alike.

The idea was offered to Cornwall Tourism and the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce by Barbara Leduc, of Mrs. B’s Gifts and Home Décor.

“We have a lot of customers who have compromised immune systems, and they were afraid to come into the store,” Leduc said. “I think that this is a really good idea for most stores to try, especially at this time of year.”

The Cornwall Chamber promoted the idea to all of its members asking them to consider adopting the initiative themselves.

“BYOB is a unique shopping experience where you can book a private shopping session (outside of regular shopping hours) with your social bubble of 1-10 people to avoid crowds and standing in line outside,” reads a newsletter to Chamber members. “It will also offer a safer shopping experience for those suffering underlying health issues that may not feel comfortable shopping alongside strangers.”

In addition to Mrs. B’s, other participating Cornwall stores include Life’s Little Pleasures, Laura’s Flowers, Floral Expressions, Flowers Cornwall, Crushed Lane, and Love and Lee.