One Bag Challenge in support of the Agapè Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Agapè Centre’s One Bag Challenge returns for another year.

The challenge is to donate one bag of groceries to the Agapè Centre food bank, and then challenge a friend to do the same.

Last year, 166 bags of groceries was donated to the Agapè Centre.

“The One Bag Challenge is one of our larger food drives,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre. “Last year we collected 166 bags of food with a total weight of 1900 lbs. This provides a huge stock for our shelves in the food bank. With Thanksgiving approaching, our goal is to give families extra food for the holiday. This food drive is the perfect opportunity to involve your friends and family in supporting the Agapè Centre and creates awareness about the challenges of vulnerable people in our community.”

Food that the Agapè Centre is in need of includes peanut butter, pasta, canned vegetables, canned meats, beans and other proteins.

The challenge runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, and donations can be dropped off at the Agapè Centre at 40 Fifth St. W.

For more information, see the One Bag Challenge Facebook event page.