Four arrested in drug bust

Cornwall, ON – On September 30th, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service Emergency Response Team and Street Crime Unit, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police Tactics and Rescue Unit executed a drug warrant at a Walton Street residence. As a result of the investigation, four individuals were taken into custody. A quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and illicit cannabis was seized, in addition to a quantity of Canadian currency, brass knuckles, bear spray, a sword and a BB gun. The combined street value of the drugs and currency is estimated to be approximately $16,900.00.

The individuals were charged as follows:

Malcolm Pyper, 24, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance – hydromorphone

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 3

Breach of undertaking x 4 (for possessing weapons and failing to notify a change of address to police)

He was also taken into custody on the strength of a warrant for previously breaching his probation and release order.

Michael Moran, 38, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of release order (for possessing a weapon)

Mike Manchulenko, 51, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of release order x 2 (for possessing a weapon and failing to notify a change of address)

Samantha MacIntyre, 30, of Cornwall:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of illicit cannabis

Breach of undertaking (for failing to notify a change of address)

All four individuals were taken into custody on September 30th, 2020 and charged accordingly. Malcolm Pyper and Michael Moran were held in custody for a bail hearing. Mike Manchulenko and Samantha MacIntyre were released to appear in court on December 15th, 2020.

The Cornwall Police Service is working diligently to combat drug trafficking within the City of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.