Local charities benefit from art auction

CORNWALL, Ontario – Artists Audrey and Alan Bain have donated 75 of their works to be auctioned off in support of the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre Fund, Maison Baldwin House, and Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

Formerly based in South Stormont, the Bains have since moved to Western Ontario. The pair have been involved in the arts for 40 years. They have been recognized with several awards for their artistic accomplishments, and were a staple of the arts scene in Eastern Ontario.

The auction began on Sept. 28 and will continue until Oct. 15. All of the art can be viewed and bid on at https://bethelink.net under the auctions tab.

The proceeds from the auction will be evenly shared between the three non-profits.

“This online auction is a great opportunity for people to obtain beautiful quality paintings for their homes or as special gifts at Christmas and at the same time benefit three local charities,” said Katie Burke, Chair of the Arts and Culture Centre Fund committee.

The Arts and Culture Centre Fund pledges to raise $1 million for Cornwall’s future arts centre which will be located at the former Bank of Montreal building at 159 Pitt St.

In their latest update, the Arts and Culture Centre committee report that they are nearing the $800,000 mark for funds raised.