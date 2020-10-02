CORNWALL, Ontario – Oct. 4 to 10 is Mental Health Awareness Week across Canada. The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is “No health without mental health.”

In Cornwall, the day will be recognized with an event organized by the local office of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Traditionally, there is a Mental Health Awareness Week walk along Montreal Rd. in Cornwall that local schools participate in. The students of those schools are also usually given the chance to learn more about mental health and hear from special guests speakers.

Things will be a little different with the 2020 edition of Mental Health Awareness Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a walk, there will be a drive by parade starting at the Cornwall Civic Complex on Oct. 7 starting at 10 a.m. The event will be limited to 20 vehicles and participants are being encouraged to decorate their vehicles. The following day on Oct. 8, the CMHA will be hosting a Virtual Jeopardy game about mental health.

“This years Mental Health Awareness Week theme is ” There’s no health without mental health” and no truer words have ever been spoken,” said Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter with the CMHA Champlain East Office. “With all the uncertainty the pandemic has brought, mental health awareness is at the forefront for many. With 53 per cent of Ontarians concerned about their own mental health it’s time take action. Join us next week as we bring awareness and education to this important issue.”

For more information or to sign up for one of the events, email dalessioa@cmha-east.on.ca