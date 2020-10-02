Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

SLIDESHOW: Take your tractor to school

October 2, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 06 min on October 2, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Several tractors parking in front of Char-Lan High School. Submitted photo.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – Char-Lan District High School held their second annual Take your Tractor to School Day on Friday, Oct. 2.

Char-Lan has an agricultural Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) course that allows enrolled Grade 12 students to graduate with a Red Seal Diploma and teaches them important agricultural techniques such as seed testing and grading. The Take your Tractor to School Day allows students to celebrate the schools strong connection to local agriculture.

“The children as so proud of their agricultural background and we are happy to let them share that with everyone,” said Sherry MacLachlan, one of the organizers of the event.

Last year’s event included breakfast, yoga, and other agricultural related activities, but it had to be pared down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were roughly 23 tractors that showed up in the Char-Lan parking lot Friday morning, and not just those owned by students and staff, but some community members as well.

“The Munro Agromart sprayer is always a big hit,” said Char-Lan Principal Chad Brownlee. “This event is a great opportunity to show our agricultural heritage.”

In the morning, different classes came out and took turns to look at the various tractors and other farm equipment in the parking lot.

