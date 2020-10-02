scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

TikTok fundraiser in support of Carefor Hospice Cornwall

October 2, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 31 min on October 2, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
@silverfxy in Silver Fxy branded apparel. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Carefor Hospice Cornwall is the receipient of a fundraiser unique to this area. Local TikTok user @silverfxy is selling branded clothing to her followers with some of the proceeds going to Hospice.

“My mom passed away at the Carefor Hospice five years ago. I’m just happy I’ve found a way to give back to my community,” @silverfxy said. The @silverfxy clothing line is available for purchase through visualvinyl.ca/silver-fxy.

@sliverfxy is partnering with Visual Vinyl to sell clothes with the “@sliverfxy” brand on them. @silverfxy has over 10,000 followers and is already receiving orders from around Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

@silverfxy hopes to raise $5,000 for Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

“We are so thankful to our wonderful community in finding innovative and creative ways to fundraise for the Hospice. By doing so, it allows us to support our vulnerable clients during these unprecedented and challenging times,” said Angela Labelle, General Manager of Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

