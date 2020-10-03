Man faces seven domestic assault charges, sexual assault, more

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 2nd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Domestic assault x 7

Assault causing bodily harm x 2

Carrying a concealed weapon

Forcible confinement

Sexual assault

Uttering threats

Breach of youth probation x 4 (for failing to keep the peace and possessing weapons)

It is alleged between September and October, 2020, the man assaulted his girlfriend seven times, as well as choked her and assaulted her with a tool. Her further sexually assaulted the woman and prevented her from leaving a room they were in, in addition to making threats to kill her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a knife. He was charged accordingly and held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ROBBERY, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT INDICTABLE OFFENCE, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Micheline Larin, 40, of Cornwall was arrested on October 1st, 2020 and charged with the following:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on October 1st, the woman attended the residence of someone known to her and assaulted the victim with a hammer and took several items belonging to the victim. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THREATS, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – Shelly Richardson, 54, of Cornwall was arrested on October 1st, 2020 and charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment. It is alleged on October 1st, 2020, the woman followed someone known to her and made threats to harm the person as well as someone else. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 10th, 2020.