South Glengarry named Canada’s Kilt Skate capital for 2020

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry has been named Canada’s Kilt Skate capital for 2020 by the Ottawa Scottish Society after hosting the “Great Canadian Kilt Skate” on March 1 of this year.

“The Township is always happy to celebrate our community’s Scottish heritage with events such as this,” said Township of South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost. “Our Recreation Department really outdid themselves to put together a strong family-friendly event that was equal parts Scottish Flare and Winter Celebration for everyone to enjoy.”

The Great Canadian Kilt Skate took place in 12 different cities in 2020, including New York City, and Dublin, Ireland.

“The townships of North and South Glengarry share a proud Scottish tradition,” wrote Don Cummer of kiltskate.com. “They’ve found a way to share the responsibilities for hosting the kilt skates year after year. This year, we’re very pleased and proud to name South Glengarry as the 2020 Kilt Skate Capital of Canada.”

South Glengarry’s version of the event saw families gather at the Char-Lan Rec. Centre in Williamstown to take to the ice in their kilts. There were also Scottish Flags and temporary tattoos handed out to kids, a horse drawn wagon ride provided by Strathburn Farms, hot-chocolate & marshmallows by the fire and an outdoor snowslide.

“It’s an honour for our community to be recognized,” said Director of South Glengarry Township’s Recreation & Facilities Department, Rick Ladouceur. “It was great to see the kids of our community and their families come out to the Char-Lan Arena to enjoy the festivities and experience Ontario’s Celtic Heartland to the fullest.” The Great Canadian Kilt skate is scheduled to take place in North Glengarry in 2021.