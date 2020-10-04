Arrest made after cross county chase

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On September 28, 2020 shortly after 12:00pm SD&G OPP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver which had fled from Ottawa Police Service travelling Southbound on County Road 31(Bank Street).

SD&G OPP officers observed the vehicle on County Road 31, South Dundas travelling at a high rate of speed. Multiple officers responded to the area in attempts to intercept the vehicle. The vehicle was observed to be travelling more than double the posted speed limit (80km/hr zone), due to the risk to public safety Officers stopped following the vehicle.

The vehicle was then observed in the village of Iroquois, and again failed to comply with officer’s request to stop and entered onto Highway 401 travelling west. While on the highway the vehicle continued to travel at excessive speeds and had a collision with a tractor trailer, yet continued on westbound. Officers made several attempts to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle eventually complied with the request to stop and the driver was arrested on Highway 401 in Augusta Township.

Ammar BEKRI (age 26 ) of Brampton, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Flight from peace officer

– Dangerous operation

– Fail to comply with sentence

– Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000

– Failure to stop after accident

– Fail to comply with conditions of a probation order – three counts

– Possession of an identity document

– Race a Motor Vehicle – Stunt – Highway Traffic Act

– Drive motor Vehicle without insurance – Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

– Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available – Controlled Cannabis Act

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 29, 2020