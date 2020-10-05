Celebrate girls this Sunday

CORNWALL, Ontario – This Sunday, Oct. 11, Cornwall will celebrate the International Day of the Girl with a virtual event streamed on Facebook and YourTV Cornwall.

The event is for girls ages eight to 14, and their sisters, aunts, mothers and grandmothers.

“We are so pleased to be able to support this event once again,” said Linda Smith, Outreach Services Supervisor at Maison Interlude House. “This event lifts up girls and can help teach them how to live healthy lives.”

While traditionally held in person, with different activities and speakers, the organizing committee decided to make this year’s event virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a variety of special guest speakers and organizations for the girls to meet, listen to, and interact with.

Participating individuals and organizations include Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement, The Local Fill, Cornwall Police Services, Vikings Volleyball, Cornwall SDG Paramedics, River Institute, South Glengarry Fire, Yoga with Rebecca, SASS, the Seaway Valley Health Centre, and Warm Up Cornwall.

“The committee is so pleased with the number and diversity of sessions girls can participate in this year,” said Tania Sveistrup, health promoter with the Centre de santé Communautaire de l’Estrie. “We may be going virtual this year, but that doesn’t mean the Day of the Girl won’t be interactive, memorable, and fun!”

Each participant is encouraged to register on the City of Cornwall website so they can receive an activity kit that will be used for Arm Knitting, Let’s Talk Science, and the creation of a vision board. Click here to register for the event and for more information on the event, see their Facebook page.

Sponsors of this year’s event are Maison Interlude House, Total Cyclery, Councillor Carilyne Hebert, United Counties of SDG/SDG Tourism, City of Cornwall, Local Fill, Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie, Elegance College, Planet Fitness, Physical Limits, Roy’s Studio, First Choice Haircutters, Happy Popcorn Co., Optimist Club of Cornwall, and Crazy Knitters Creations.

“Thanks to our sponsors, we will be drawing prizes between each session,” said Emma Meldrum, Public Information Coordinator with the City of Cornwall. “There will be a session and a prize for every interest.”