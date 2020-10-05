Vintage vehicle burned in North Glengarry

(NORTH GLENGARRY ,ON) – On September 28, 2020 at approximately 10:25 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle (1978 Fiat 124) being damaged by being lit on fire on Linsley Street East in North Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that unknown culprit(s) attended the address and set a fire to the back window causing it to burn, North Glengarry Fire Department attended to extinguish the fire.

An investigation continues.

STOLEN LAWN TRACTOR

(NORTH STORMONT,ON) – On September 28, 2020 at approximately 11:53 a.m, Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a lawn tractor and tools being taken from a property on Fourth Street in North Stormont Township. Investigation indicated that sometime overnight culprit(s) attended the property and removed a red Troybilt Lawn tractor and several Ryobi Power tools.

An investigation continues.

ASSAULT – DOMESTIC

(NORTH DUNDAS,ON) – On September 29, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in North Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted the female victim and caused damage to property within the home.

A 27-year-old male of North Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault

– Mischief

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall November 10, 2020.

BREACHING CONDITIONS

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) – On October 2, 2020 at approximately 3:25 a.m, SD&G Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 24 in North Glengarry, Ontario. Investigation revealed that the driver was breaching his previous release conditions.

Joseph SICOTTE (age 44) of The Nation, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Fail to Comply with conditions of a Recognizance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria December 2, 2020.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca