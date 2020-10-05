Win this Space finalists announced

CORNWALL, Ontario – There are now only five finalists left in the third annual Win this Space contest.

Michael Petrynka, Brett Desrosiers, Monica Peters, Jessica Lamarche, or Jeff Montroy will win $1,000 a month for rent in a space in the downtown for their business for a year.

The finalists will now go through a four week business development course provided by the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre after which they will present their business plan to the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) in a Dragon’s Den style competition.

“We received several great business ideas for Win This Space and selecting only five finalists was not an easy decision for the Board to make” says Martha Woods, President of the Downtown BIA. “All submissions received would be great additions to our downtown, but these top five have something truly unique to offer and we are excited to hear their Business Plans.”

Previous winners of the DBIA’s Win this Space competition include Fairy Sweet and Love & Lee Bridal.