Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Win this Space finalists announced

October 5, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 56 min on October 4, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Win this Space finalists announced

CORNWALL, Ontario – There are now only five finalists left in the third annual Win this Space contest.

Michael Petrynka, Brett Desrosiers, Monica Peters, Jessica Lamarche, or Jeff Montroy will win $1,000 a month for rent in a space in the downtown for their business for a year.

The finalists will now go through a four week business development course provided by the Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre after which they will present their business plan to the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) in a Dragon’s Den style competition.

“We received several great business ideas for Win This Space and selecting only five finalists was not an easy decision for the Board to make” says Martha Woods, President of the Downtown BIA. “All submissions received would be great additions to our downtown, but these top five have something truly unique to offer and we are excited to hear their Business Plans.”

Previous winners of the DBIA’s Win this Space competition include Fairy Sweet and Love & Lee Bridal.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bubble) safe shopping opportunity
Business

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bubble) safe shopping opportunity

CORNWALL, Ontario - Several Cornwall businesses are now offering BYOB (Bring Your Own Bubble) hours. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit…

Chamber looks back on year of change at AGM
Business

Chamber looks back on year of change at AGM

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22. At the…