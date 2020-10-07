Driving home mental health awareness

October 7, 2020 at 10 h 55 min
By Nick Seebruch
Part of the Mental Health Drive By Parade organized by the CMHA Champlain East on Wednesday, October, 7, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 is Mental Health Awareness Week, and as they have for the past 17 years, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Champlain East, held an event to help teach the community about the importance of mental health.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the CMHA organized a drive-by parade of cars decorated in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

There were 17 cars that left the parking lot of the Cornwall Civic Complex on Wednesday morning and the parade was guided by members of the Cornwall Police Service and the Cornwall Fire Service.

“Honestly I think we might be starting a new tradition,” said Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter with the CMHA. “Maybe in the future we will change the route to reach more people.”

The parade passed by various mental health services in Cornwall, and CCVS high school.

“We are huge supporters,” said Laurie Sullivan-Kennedy of Lahaie & Sullivan Funeral Cornwall Homes who was participating in the parade. “We understand the repercussions when people are struggling with mental health and the need for support.”

For more information about mental health and mental health resources, visit the CMHA website.

