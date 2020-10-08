Cornwall Legion supports homeless veterans

October 8, 2020 at 12 h 49 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Photo of Cornwall Legion members presenting a cheque to the Legion Riders. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Legion Branch 297 made a $1,000 donation to Legion Riders, an organization dedicated to supporting homeless veterans.

The Cavaliers Legion Riders is a motorcycle based veterans group. The local unit of the Legion Riders, the Korean Unit, was collecting money throughout the summer at Food Basics, No Frills and Canadian Tire.

“Everyone in the Unit is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion and show a willingness to serve.  Since last October, our unit has grown to 40 members of riders and non-riders,” reads a statement from the Korean Unit. “This year has been difficult for everyone, particularly for homeless people, veterans and non-veterans.  However, our partner, the Royal Canadian Legion, who was hard hit by the pandemic, still gave us money for our cause.  Our part, the Unit organized a couple of Coin Drives, and as usual, the people were very generous toward the Homeless Veterans.”

