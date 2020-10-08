Police Auction on now

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is auctioning off unclaimed items from their inventory. While usually held in person, this year’s Police Auction will be held virtually due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 residents will have a chance to bid on a wide range of items on the CPS’ auction page on the Theresa Taylor website.

There are 154 items up for auction, 88 of which are bicycles. Other items available for auction include electronics, tools, diamond rings, fashion, jewellery, coins, garden implements , skate board and more.

Money raised by the Police Auction goes to the Cornwall Police Services Board who uses the funds to support local charities.

In 2019, the Police Auction raised $5000.56 and the Police Board provided $500 to the Boys and Girls Club for their annual golf tournament.