Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

October 8, 2020 — Changed at 21 h 03 min on October 8, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Police Auction on now
Special Constable Branko Nakic of the CPS stands with one of the E-bikes that were up for auction at the annual Police Auction on Saturday, April 6, 2019 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is auctioning off unclaimed items from their inventory. While usually held in person, this year’s Police Auction will be held virtually due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Oct. 7 to Oct. 14 residents will have a chance to bid on a wide range of items on the CPS’ auction page on the Theresa Taylor website.

There are 154 items up for auction, 88 of which are bicycles. Other items available for auction include electronics, tools, diamond rings, fashion, jewellery, coins, garden implements , skate board and more.

Money raised by the Police Auction goes to the Cornwall Police Services Board who uses the funds to support local charities.

In 2019, the Police Auction raised $5000.56 and the Police Board provided $500 to the Boys and Girls Club for their annual golf tournament.

