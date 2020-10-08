SD&G OPP investigate road rage incident

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On Oc. 5, 2020 at approximately 11:09 a.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of disturbance on County Road 43, North Dundas Township.

Investigation revealed that an adult male exited his vehicle confronted another male adult male driver on the side of the road 1km west of Hallville. Further investigation revealed that the suspect removed the victim from the vehicle by force and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled westbound on County Road 43. The suspect was last seen driving a Blue Ford Ranger with cap.

The suspect is described as follows:

– Caucasian male

– Age 40-50

– Large Build

– Balding grey hair

– Wearing sunglasses

– Grey t-shirt

– Blue jeans

The victim suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP are looking for any witnesses, who may have seen the incident. Investigators are also looking for anyone who traveled that roadway between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. that day who may have an on-board camera in their vehicle.