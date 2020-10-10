Body found on Tollgate Rd

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is currently conducting an investigation into found human remains that were located on the morning of October 10th, 2020.

Shortly before noon, the CPS received a call to respond to a deceased body that was discovered in a wooded area north of Tollgate Road, between Brookdale Avenue and Pitt Street.

The investigation is currently in its early stages and the deceased has yet to be identified. The investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division, in conjunction with the Forensic Identification Unit, as well as the Regional Coroner’s Office.

The CPS can confirm there is no threat to public safety.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the CPS tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.