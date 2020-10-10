CPS reminding residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to remind residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is strongly recommending that residents celebrate Thanksgiving only with individuals from their household and avoid travelling outside of our community or hosting people from other areas.

Under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act, indoor private social gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor private social gatherings are limited to 25 people. This includes functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, and BBQs held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. These limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities because they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The CPS is also urging to residents to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking or consuming drugs. As part of Operation Impact, officers will be conducting RIDE programs throughout the weekend and enforcing violations under the Highway Traffic Act.

While we recognize that this Thanksgiving may be different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope you will find a way to celebrate Thanksgiving in a safe and enjoyable way.

We wish our community a safe and happy long weekend.