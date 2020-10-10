CPS reminding residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving

October 10, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 24 min on October 9, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS reminding residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving
Cornwall Police Services cruiser.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to remind residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is strongly recommending that residents celebrate Thanksgiving only with individuals from their household and avoid travelling outside of our community or hosting people from other areas.

Under the provincial Reopening Ontario Act, indoor private social gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor private social gatherings are limited to 25 people. This includes functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, and BBQs held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. These limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities because they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The CPS is also urging to residents to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking or consuming drugs. As part of Operation Impact, officers will be conducting RIDE programs throughout the weekend and enforcing violations under the Highway Traffic Act.

While we recognize that this Thanksgiving may be different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope you will find a way to celebrate Thanksgiving in a safe and enjoyable way.

We wish our community a safe and happy long weekend.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Auction on now
Local News

Police Auction on now

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is auctioning off unclaimed items from their inventory. While usually held in person, this year's Police Auction will…

Driving home mental health awareness
Local News

Driving home mental health awareness

CORNWALL, Ontario - Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 is Mental Health Awareness Week, and as they have for the past 17 years, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) - Champlain East,…