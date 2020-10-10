South Stormont and South Dundas push together for new doctors

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The municipalities of South Dundas and South Stormont have partnered together to create a joint Physician Recruitment Committee to bring more family doctors to the area.

The committee was launched in May of 2019, and the committee has now entered a new phase of surveying residents to discover their current doctor situation.

“We need the medical community to understand what we have known for some time in SDG: that we have a need for physicians to serve our communities,” said Mayor Bryan McGillis of South Stormont. “The data collected in this survey will be used to present a viable business case to physicians and medical practitioners looking to establish, expand or relocate their medical practice to a great community with a demonstrated need.”

The committee is also working with St. Lawrence Medical Clinic staff and Gwen Devereaux, President of Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health. Devereaux and her organization attracted 20 physicians to Goderich, ON, a community of 7,500.

“South Stormont and South Dundas are beautiful communities. I am delighted to work with this region, and I am looking forward to a great deal of success in physician recruitment,” Devereaux said.

“We are fully engaged in attracting new medical talent to our region, and now more than ever we recognize the importance of all our hardworking medical professionals. We hope with the help of Ms. Devereaux that we can show how our community will support new and existing physicians and their families just as much as they support us” said Mayor Steven Byvelds of South Dundas.

The townships are asking residents to go to https://forms.southstormont.ca/Physician-Recruitment to complete a short survey.