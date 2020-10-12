Domestic dispute leads to multiple charges

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 5, 2020 at approximately 10:44 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in North Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had threatened his ex-girlfriend.

A 35-year-old accused of Augusta Twp, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Uttering threats – Damage property CC sec. 264.1(10(b) – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on December 8, 2020.

On October 7, 2020 at 9:08 a.m SD&G OPP officers responded as the same accused returned to the victim’s residence and threatened the victim once again after entering the home unlawfully. The accused then fled the location prior to police arrival, SD&G OPP officers located the male a short distance away.

The 35 year old male of Augusta Twp, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Uttering threats – Damage property CC sec. 264.1(10(b)

– Break and Enter -CC Sec. 348(1)(a)

– Criminal harassment – CC sec. 264(2)(b)

– Fail to comply with Undertaking – CC sec. 145(4)(a) – two counts

– Fail to comply with conditions of a probation Order – CC sec. 733.1(1) – two counts

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall October 8, 2020.